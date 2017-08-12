More Politics News

Former police officer loses appeal in assault case

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 5:31 PM

WASHINGTON

A former District of Columbia police officer who was sentenced to two years of probation for assaulting a man has lost an appeal he filed after his conviction.

Clinton Turner was convicted of assault at a bench trial following a 2013 incident at a local shoe store. Court records indicated that he grabbed a store employee and threw him to the ground after the man allegedly made an inappropriate comment about the female store manager.

Turner claimed the man attacked him, but a store surveillance camera showed otherwise.

On appeal, Turner challenged the trial court's denial of his post-conviction motion alleging ineffective assistance of counsel.

The appeals court on Thursday upheld the trial court ruling, saying representation of Turner by his lawyer was not constitutionally deficient.

