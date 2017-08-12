Washington state power plant violates shipping regulations

The Washington State Department of Health has ordered the state's lone nuclear power plant to stop shipping radioactive waste after it was found to be in violation of state and federal regulations.
KING5-TV reported (http://kng5.tv/2vZ8eRl ) Thursday that documents it obtained show the Columbia Generating Station, operated by Energy Northwest, made repeated errors in its shipping of radioactive waste dating back to 2014.
Robby Peek, Energy Northwest Quality Services supervisor, characterized the problems as "significant" and wrote the pattern of errors has led to a "loss of regulatory confidence."
The suspension is the plant's third in the past three years.
Energy Northwest's chief communication officer, Mike Paoli, described the latest violation as a paperwork mix-up. He says a driver was given a wrong "manifest" and there's no health or safety issue.
