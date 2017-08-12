More Politics News

Florida congressman helps kill 5 pythons in Everglades

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 4:41 PM

NAPLES, Fla.

A Florida congressman helped catch and kill five invasive Burmese pythons during a nighttime hunt in the Everglades.

U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney joined hunters hired by the South Florida Water Management District in the wetlands Thursday night.

In a Naples Daily News report , the Republican said the two largest snakes measured roughly 8 feet long.

The district started hiring hunters at minimum wage this year to remove the voracious snakes from the Everglades. Researchers say pythons are decimating populations of native mammals.

Rooney said it's important for the state to continue funding the hunting program because pythons pose a threat to Everglades restoration efforts.

He also said he'd like the U.S. Department of Interior to allow python hunting within Everglades National Park as well.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video