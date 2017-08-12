Utah's Salt Lake County to get 1st female sheriff

Utah's Salt Lake County is poised to get its first female sheriff.
Salt Lake County Democrats at a special meeting Saturday named Rosie Rivera their pick to fill the remaining term for the sheriff position, through 2018.
Rivera is expected to be approved by the County Council on Tuesday.
She will replace former Sheriff Jim Winder, who earlier this year left his seat to lead the Moab police department.
Rivera beat out four other candidates, with three of them supporting her in the run-off vote against Steve Anjewierden.
She has been serving as Unified Police Chief but says she intends to run in the next election for a full four-year term as county sheriff.
