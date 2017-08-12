Budget impasse put U of I construction project behind

The state budget impasse that lasted over two years means a key street by the University of Illinois is likely to remain closed to traffic until after students return next month.
The Champaign News-Gazette reports construction on Green Street by the Illini Union had to shut down June 30 because of the impasse.
Workers headed back to the job last month after the impasse ended. However, that put the project about two weeks behind.
Stacey DeLorenzo, a planning coordinator for facilities and services, says crews had to secure the site before shutdown and then go back and undo the work when the project resumed.
The street was supposed to open, at least partially, before the start of classes on Aug. 28. It's now expected to remain closed until Sept. 1.
Comments