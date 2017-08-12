More Politics News

Brother: Slain Missouri officer saw policing as dream job

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 3:14 PM

CLINTON, Mo.

A western Missouri police officer slain during a traffic stop has been eulogized by his brother as a man with a passionate, optimistic view of life and someone who considered policing as his dream job.

WDAF-TV reports that Chris Michael offered that remembrance during Gary Michael's funeral Saturday in Clinton, a 9,000-resident town where the 37-year-old officer was shot to death on Aug. 6.

Investigators say Gary Michael was killed when the driver of a car he stopped for a traffic violation jumped out and shot him. The suspect, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy of Clinton, drove away and was captured after a two-day manhunt.

McCarthy is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf Friday, and he remains jailed.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video