Republicans file petitions to recall Nevada senators

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 2:51 PM

LAS VEGAS

Republicans have filed a petition to recall another Nevada state senator.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2wSUlAO ) three people including John Gibson, the president of the conservative political group Keystone Corporation, filed the petition on Friday to recall nonpartisan state Sen. Patricia Farley. Former GOP Assemblyman Stephen Silberkraus filed a recall petition earlier in the week against state Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford blasted the recall efforts, calling it a "backroom scheme by Republicans."

The petition against Farley seeks to replace her with Jared Glover, while the Woodhouse petition calls for her 2016 Republican opponent, Carrie Buck, to be the replacement.

Gov. Brian Sandoval's office said in a statement the governor had no prior knowledge of the effort and that he has not contributed to the recall efforts.

