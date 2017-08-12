More Politics News

NAACP sues Indiana, alleges law targets black, Latino voters

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 2:11 PM

CROWN POINT, Ind.

The NAACP is suing Indiana officials, seeking to block a new state law the civil rights group alleges would discriminate against black and Latino voters in heavily populated Lake County by consolidating the county's voting precincts.

The federal lawsuit filed by the Gary NAACP and the Priorities USA Foundation names Indiana's secretary of state and members of the Indiana Election Division as defendants.

It alleges the law unfairly reassigns large numbers of voters to new polling locations that may be difficult for black and Latino voters with mobility issues or a lack of reliable transportation to reach.

The Indianapolis Star reports the groups contend the change creates longer lines and silences "the voice of these voters in local government."

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video