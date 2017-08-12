Kentucky car dealer to pay $600k wrongly billed to customers

A Kentucky car dealership has struck an agreement with state regulators to pay $600,000 in taxes, penalties and fees that were wrongly billed to customers.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that the Kentucky Motor Vehicle Commission announced the deal with Auto Plaza USA in Nicholasville on Friday. The auto dealer agreed to the terms late last month.
A commission news release says a consent decree agreement resolves claims that customers made against the dealership. The agreement includes another $4,000 in fines.
The commission identified more than 1,400 examples of inaccurate payments. Customers were sent state tax bills that they believed they had already paid when they bought their vehicles.
The Kentucky attorney general sued Auto Plaza USA earlier this month, claiming the dealership defrauded more than 1,400 customers.
