Arkansas lawmaker announces retirement from child care group

An Arkansas lawmaker says he's retiring from running a children's health group where a boy at one of the company's day cares died in a hot van.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that state Rep. Dan Sullivan, chief executive of Ascent Children's Health Services, told employees in an email he plans to retire. He'll wait until the end of the year so the company can find a replacement.
Ascent was sued in July by a mother whose 5-year-old son died after being left in a day care van for almost nine hours in hot weather. The company's West Memphis day care is under a one-year probation after the child's death.
A company facility in North Little Rock also is on a one-year probation after children were left unattended in two instances.
