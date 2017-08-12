Egypt's Moussa rejects calls to extend presidential terms

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, file photo, Amr Moussa, the chairman of Egypt's 50-member panel tasked with amending its Islamist-drafted constitution, listens during an interview with The Associated Press at the Shoura Council in Cairo. The head of the panel that drafted Egypt’s 2014 constitution, possibly the most progressive in the country’s history, has denounced calls to amend the charter, saying parliament should focus instead on implementing it. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo