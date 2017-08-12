Planned Vicksburg tech center unveiled

Developers in Vicksburg, Mississippi, are planning to convert a former industrial building into a technology transfer center that would serve the central part of the state.
The Vicksburg Post reports the old Mississippi Hardware Building would be refitted during a $19 million project.
Developers announced plans for the former garment factory and hardware building Thursday. Afterward, city leaders allocated $300,000 to the project.
The hardware building development is expected to create a space to attract small and middle-sized businesses that could potentially work in federal programs.
An official says funding for the project will be done using a combination of a loan and Delta Regional Authority grants. Money also will come from federal and state tax credits for historical structures and new markets.
