More Politics News

Planned Vicksburg tech center unveiled

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 12:50 PM

VICKSBURG, Miss.

Developers in Vicksburg, Mississippi, are planning to convert a former industrial building into a technology transfer center that would serve the central part of the state.

The Vicksburg Post reports the old Mississippi Hardware Building would be refitted during a $19 million project.

Developers announced plans for the former garment factory and hardware building Thursday. Afterward, city leaders allocated $300,000 to the project.

The hardware building development is expected to create a space to attract small and middle-sized businesses that could potentially work in federal programs.

An official says funding for the project will be done using a combination of a loan and Delta Regional Authority grants. Money also will come from federal and state tax credits for historical structures and new markets.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video