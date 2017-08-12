Former FBI agent ordered to stay away from Hennepin sheriff

A Minnesota judge has granted a restraining order against a former FBI agent turned consultant and speaker accused of assaulting Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek in Nevada.
The Star Tribune reports that the sheriff's office said in a statement that the restraining order requires retired agent John Guandolo to stay away from Stanek.
The July order comes after a confrontation the month before at an annual sheriff's conference in Reno. The sheriff's office says Guandolo, who was cited for battery, physically assaulted Stanek.
The statement says the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada is conducting a criminal investigation. Stanek declined to comment to the Star Tribune.
Guandolo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from the newspaper. The conservative provocateur resigned from the FBI in 2008 and has founded a consulting firm called Understanding the Threat.
