2 get probation for roles in 2014 death of city councilman

Two South Carolina gang members are sentenced to probation for a robbery plot that led to the 2014 fatal shooting of a city councilman.
The Herald of Rock Hill reports Saturday that 21-year-old Derrick Dixon and 22-year-old DeAngelo Roseboro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They had faced accessory to murder charges. Prosecutors say they remain concerned about the men's gang involvement.
Both men testified in the 2016 murder trial of Christopher Moore of Chester, who was sentenced to life in prison for the Nov. 4, 2014, death of 69-year-old Chester City Councilman Odell Williams.
Prosecutors say Williams was shot in the head after he chased off five armed gang members near his property.
Dixon and DeAngelo testified they were attempting to rob a rival gang.
