More Politics News

2 get probation for roles in 2014 death of city councilman

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 12:16 PM

CHESTER, S.C.

Two South Carolina gang members are sentenced to probation for a robbery plot that led to the 2014 fatal shooting of a city councilman.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Saturday that 21-year-old Derrick Dixon and 22-year-old DeAngelo Roseboro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery. They had faced accessory to murder charges. Prosecutors say they remain concerned about the men's gang involvement.

Both men testified in the 2016 murder trial of Christopher Moore of Chester, who was sentenced to life in prison for the Nov. 4, 2014, death of 69-year-old Chester City Councilman Odell Williams.

Prosecutors say Williams was shot in the head after he chased off five armed gang members near his property.

Dixon and DeAngelo testified they were attempting to rob a rival gang.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video