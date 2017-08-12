More Politics News

Man charged with threatening court staff on social media

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 12:14 PM

MIDDLETOWN, Conn.

A Connecticut man convicted of threatening violence against a family court judge who presided over his divorce case has been charged with threatening court officials on social media.

Edward Taupier, of Cromwell, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree threatening and inciting injury to persons or property. He'll be arraigned on Monday.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the January posts on Facebook appeared to concern a court appearance in Middletown and encouraged the killing of judges and court employees.

Taupier was convicted in 2015 of charges he sent an email to several people threatening to shoot a Hartford judge. He didn't send it to the judge. That conviction is under appeal.

Taupier's lawyer tells The Hartford Courant the "new allegations sound similar to claims that are already being litigated."

