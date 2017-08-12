More Politics News

New Hampshire told to change expanded Medicaid program

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 12:14 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program is safe for now, but the federal government wants lawmakers to make changes next year.

State health officials recently received a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expressing concern that the state may be out of compliance with federal regulations because it relied on voluntary contributions from insurance companies and hospitals to cover some of the state's costs this year when federal funding decreased.

The letter said federal funds could be withheld if changes aren't made in the next legislative session. Under state law, that would terminate the program, which currently serves more than 40,000 people.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says thanks to negotiations among his office, state and federal officials, the program is protected until the end of 2018.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video