New Hampshire told to change expanded Medicaid program

New Hampshire's expanded Medicaid program is safe for now, but the federal government wants lawmakers to make changes next year.
State health officials recently received a letter from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services expressing concern that the state may be out of compliance with federal regulations because it relied on voluntary contributions from insurance companies and hospitals to cover some of the state's costs this year when federal funding decreased.
The letter said federal funds could be withheld if changes aren't made in the next legislative session. Under state law, that would terminate the program, which currently serves more than 40,000 people.
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu says thanks to negotiations among his office, state and federal officials, the program is protected until the end of 2018.
Comments