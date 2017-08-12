More Politics News

Alabama National Guard unit deploying overseas

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 12:02 PM

DOTHAN, Ala.

An Alabama National Guard unit is preparing to head overseas.

The Dothan-based 186th Engineer Company is being called to active duty. The roughly 160 members will have a deployment ceremony in Dothan on Sunday afternoon.

Officials haven't said exactly where the unit will be stationed. But it will be working under U.S. Central Command, which was organized to oversee anti-terrorism operations after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The 186th specializes in constructing airfields, berms, building foundations and roads.

Unit members will undergo training in the United States before deploying overseas.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video