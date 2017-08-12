Venezuela rejects Trump talk of 'military option'

FILE - In this July 5, 2013 file photo, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, speaks with Defense Minister Admiral Diego Molero, right, during an Independence Day parade at Fort Tiuna in Caracas, Venezuela, as first lady Cilia Flores stands between them. Peru's government has expelled Molero, Venezuela's current ambassador to Peru, as regional pressure builds on Maduro's government for allegedly trampling on the constitutional order. Fernando Llano, File AP Photo