Police cruisers double as ice cream trucks

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 11:37 AM

LEBANON, N.H.

Two police departments in Vermont and New Hampshire are playing it cool this summer, offering ice cream to children to improve community relations.

In Lebanon, New Hampshire, the Ice Cream Patrol includes a cruiser outfitted with a portable freezer and the familiar jingle associated with ice cream trucks. A similar initiative is underway in Hartford, Vermont.

The Valley News reports (http://bit.ly/2vsF5gd) that Lebanon police are visiting neighborhoods at random, while Hartford officers are concentrating their efforts in more densely populated areas where they experience high call volume.

Officials say the programs are funded through donations.

