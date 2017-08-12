More Politics News

Mississippi school district puts $60M bond issue to voters

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 11:33 AM

RAYMOND, Miss.

Residents of a Mississippi school district will vote Tuesday on whether it should borrow $60 million.

The Hinds County school district wants voters to approve the plan, saying it can repay the debt without additional property taxes. At least 60 percent of voters must approve.

Assistant Superintendent Earl Burke tells WLBT-TV the district has almost repaid a 2003 bond issue. It would use the same tax money for new projects including new classrooms, new gyms and performing arts centers. The district's 6,000 students would each get a computer paid for by bond money.

The district covers Hinds County outside Jackson and Clinton.

Voters in at least 15 school districts statewide have approved borrowing since 2011. State records show voters in two others rejected bonds.

