Kentucky ex-city councilwoman pleads guilty over fake checks

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 11:25 AM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A former Kentucky city councilwoman has pleaded guilty to crimes related to cashing bogus payroll checks.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that former Lexington Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Sasha Love Higgins pleaded guilty Friday to felonies of identity theft and theft of services less than $10,000. Her deal with prosecutors also includes guilty pleas for three misdemeanors related to her former job as a Lexington hotel manager.

Higgins admitted she cashed bogus checks written to a former hotel employee to cover contract housekeeping aid at the Hampton Inn in Beaumont. Higgins was the hotel's manager.

Fred Peters, Higgins lawyer, said prosecutors recommended a two-year prison sentence within the plea deal. Higgins is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 5.

Higgins was elected in November and resigned in April after she was indicted.

