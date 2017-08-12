Kentucky ex-city councilwoman pleads guilty over fake checks

A former Kentucky city councilwoman has pleaded guilty to crimes related to cashing bogus payroll checks.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that former Lexington Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Sasha Love Higgins pleaded guilty Friday to felonies of identity theft and theft of services less than $10,000. Her deal with prosecutors also includes guilty pleas for three misdemeanors related to her former job as a Lexington hotel manager.
Higgins admitted she cashed bogus checks written to a former hotel employee to cover contract housekeeping aid at the Hampton Inn in Beaumont. Higgins was the hotel's manager.
Fred Peters, Higgins lawyer, said prosecutors recommended a two-year prison sentence within the plea deal. Higgins is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 5.
Higgins was elected in November and resigned in April after she was indicted.
