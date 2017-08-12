More Politics News

Governor opens newest section of Blackstone River Bikeway

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 11:15 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has officially opened the newest section of the Blackstone River Bikeway in Providence.

The Democratic governor and First Gentleman Andy Moffit celebrated the opening Thursday with U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, state officials and biking advocates.

The bikeway is currently 16.5 miles long. When it's finished, it'll stretch about 22 miles from Providence to the Massachusetts border.

The new segment is about three-quarters of a mile, from Gano Street and Trenton Street to Pitman Street in Providence.

The $2.5 million project was federally funded and took a year to complete.

Raimondo says her family loves biking around the state and she's grateful to the state transportation department for completing this project on time and on budget.

Transportation officials expect about 120 riders to use the path daily.

