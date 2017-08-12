Montana's Health Co-op remains standing as others falter

This Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 photo shows the offices of the Montana Health Co-op in Helena, Mont. The Montana Health Co-op resumes accepting new enrollees on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017 after withdrawing from the state's health insurance exchange last year amid worries about its financial health. Chief Executive Officer Jerry Dworak asserts that the co-op is in position to absorb all 64, 000 Montanans who buy policies from the state's health insurance exchange. Bobby Caina Calvan AP photo