Capitol Watch: Hygiene products in jails; vacant Senate seat

In New York state government news, the first official candidate for a vacant Senate seat is promising to work to clean up Albany, and there's a renewed push to provide free feminine hygiene products in schools and emergency shelters.
Democrat Assemblyman Brian Kavanagh announced his candidacy for the seat representing portions of Brooklyn and lower Manhattan shortly after Democrat Daniel Squadron announced his plans to resign to take a job working on national political reform.
Kavanagh pledged to work to support ethics and campaign finance reforms, one of Squadron's own long-time goals.
Meanwhile, the state now requires local police detention facilities to provide free tampons to female prisoners. Democratic Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal says the state should go further by requiring free tampons at schools and emergency shelters statewide.
Comments