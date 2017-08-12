Police: Man shot, killed after struggle over officers' guns

Police shot and killed a man they said tried to grab the guns of first one officer and then another during a confrontation in north Philadelphia.
Police said officers were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at about 5 p.m. Friday when the 31-year-old suspect tried to grab an officer's gun as he was being handcuffed.
Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said the man eventually stopped struggling, but when backup officers arrived he tried to grab the service weapon of one of the arriving officers.
Kinebrew said officers opened fire, and the man was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Temple University Hospital.
On Monday, police shot and wounded a man who they said opened fire on them during a standoff in north Philadelphia, sending stray bullets into a nearby home.
Comments