Effort seeks to simplify maze of recreation permits, fees

Recreationists who want to access public land in Washington state often face a maze of outdoor recreation permits or fees. State lawmakers are hoping to simplify that process.
The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2uighnP) that two work groups are seeking input and coming up with ideas to simplify the myriad of recreation fees across the state. They're expected to make a recommendation to the Legislature by Dec. 1.
The Legislature last year directed state agencies to work with the Ruckelshaus Center to find ways to improve consistency, equity and simplicity in recreational access fee systems. Lawmakers also wanted to explore the possibility of combining state and federal permit fees.
There are more than 20 different passes and permits to access public lands managed by nine different state and federal agencies.
An online survey asks the public to weigh in.
