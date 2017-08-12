House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican candidate for Tennessee governor, speaks at a fundraiser in Franklin, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. With the field largely set, some of the candidates have begun taking aim at each other in public appearances.
House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican candidate for Tennessee governor, speaks at a fundraiser in Franklin, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. With the field largely set, some of the candidates have begun taking aim at each other in public appearances. Erik Schelzig AP Photo
House Speaker Beth Harwell, a Republican candidate for Tennessee governor, speaks at a fundraiser in Franklin, Tenn., on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. With the field largely set, some of the candidates have begun taking aim at each other in public appearances. Erik Schelzig AP Photo

More Politics News

Harwell 'open' to medical marijuana law in Tennessee

By ERIK SCHELZIG Associated Press

August 12, 2017 10:06 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

The treatment of her sister's back injury has caused Republican gubernatorial candidate Beth Harwell to reevaluate Tennessee's ban on medical marijuana.

Harwell, who is speaker of the state House of Representatives, told a Republican gathering earlier this month that allowing medical marijuana has come up as part of a discussion about how to tackle the state's opioid crisis.

Harwell said her sister was recently prescribed opioids after breaking her back in a yoga accident. But after the initial doses, she wanted to stop taking the painkillers for fear of becoming addicted.

Harwell's sister lives in Colorado where marijuana has been legalized, so she decided to instead consume the drug mixed with coconut oil until she felt better.

Harwell said she still opposes the legalization of recreational marijuana.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video