Kansas to air-condition next prison as heat becomes concern

FILE - This undated file photo shows the El Dorado Correctional Facility in El Dorado, Kan. Kansas corrections officials expect the next prison built by the state to be fully air-conditioned, including the cells for inmates. They view climate control as a way to lessen problems with inmates and to help combat high employee turnover. The union representing Kansas corrections officers considers the lack of air conditioning in parts of a maximum-security prison in El Dorado, east of Wichita, a contributing factor in inmate unrest there. The Wichita Eagle via AP File Brian Corn