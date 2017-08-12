Thunderbirds among highlights of Westfield air show

Barnes Air National Guard Base in western Massachusetts is holding its first air show in seven years this weekend.
The Westfield International Airshow and the 104th Fighter Wing Open House scheduled for Saturday and Sunday are open to the public.
Highlights of the show include the Air Force Thunderbirds precision flying team, the Army Black Daggers parachute team and several aerobatics squads.
Visitors will also get a chance to see several vintage World War II-era aircrafts as well as modern aircrafts in the air.
The show also includes exhibits on the ground.
Performances are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on both days.
Col. James Suhr, commander of the 104th Fighter Wing, says he was inspired to become a pilot when he attended an air show as a child.
Comments