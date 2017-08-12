More Politics News

Wife of man who killed cop asks court to toss her conviction

By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

August 12, 2017 9:33 AM

ATLANTA

Lawyers for the wife of a man who shot and killed a Georgia police officer are asking the state Supreme Court to overturn her murder conviction.

Court documents say Tremaine Lebis fatally shot a police officer at a Motel 6 in Stockbridge in December 2017 and then was fatally shot by another officer. A jury in February 2014 convicted his wife, Lisa Ann Lebis, of felony murder in the death of Clayton County police Officer Sean Callahan.

Prosecutors got a murder conviction against her using the "party to a crime" statute, which says everyone concerned in the commission of a crime can be charged with that crime.

Lisa Lebis' lawyers argue she shouldn't have been convicted of murder "simply because she knew her husband possessed a weapon."

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video