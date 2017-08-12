Ohio chief justice picked to lead 2 national organizations

Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor has been named to leading roles in two national organizations.
The 66-year-old O'Connor was elected president of the Conference of Chief Justices and chair of the National Center for State Courts.
Both one-year positions became effective this week during gatherings of the two groups.
The center's president, Mary McQueen, said O'Connor has gained a national reputation as "a strong and effective leader" committed to improving the justice system.
O'Connor has led the Ohio Supreme Court since 2011.
During her tenure, she has led efforts to address the disparate impacts of court fines, fees and bail practices; created a task force on maintaining public trust and confidence in grand juries; spearheaded an examination of Ohio's death penalty and advocated ways for strengthening judicial elections.
