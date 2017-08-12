Vermont Meals on Wheels advocates worry as demand is up

Officials with Vermont's Meals on Wheels program say demand is up along with the aging population and they worry about the future of the program in the face of possible federal budget cuts.
Vermont Public Radio (http://bit.ly/2wBTJQF ) reports that about 4,700 Vermonters age 60 and older get meals delivered to their homes while about 10,000 others get daily meals in group settings, such as senior centers.
Courtney Anderson, of the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, which serves Rutland and Bennington Counties, says 10 years ago, the majority of their clients were 85 and older. Now most are between 60 and 74 with chronic health conditions.
Anderson says more than a third of Vermont's entire $6.4 million Meals on Wheels budget comes from the federal government. She's worried about budget cuts.
