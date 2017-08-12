Lawmakers facing corruption charges see hope in court ruling

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, former Virginia Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell talks to a reporter at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. A U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing the jury verdict against McDonnell has given fresh hope to one-time public officials convicted elsewhere. With varying success, ex-politicians from one-time Chicago Mayor Rod Blagojevich to former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez to two former top New York state lawmakers have tried to use the high court's ruling in McDonnell to at worst win a new trial and at best force an end to their prosecutions. Steve Helber, File AP Photo