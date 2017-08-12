More Politics News

State-run KUNA: Kuwaiti actor Abdulredha dies at age 78

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 6:54 AM

KUWAIT CITY

State-run news agency KUNAA is reporting that Abdulhussain Abdulredha, Kuwait's most prominent actor and comedian, has died. He was 78 years old.

The actor, who delighted audiences with his comic portrayal of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, was reported to be in a coma in a London hospital earlier in the week.

When news of his illness was first announced, Abdulredha received scores of well-wishes, including a phone call from the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.

Abdulredha began his career in the mid-1960s as one of the founders of TV drama and theater in the Gulf.

