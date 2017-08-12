More Politics News

Dalai Lama cancels Botswana visit because of 'exhaustion'

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 6:11 AM

JOHANNESBURG

The Dalai Lama says he is canceling his planned visit to Botswana "due to exhaustion."

A statement on the website of the Tibetan spiritual leader says he has written to the president of the southern African nation expressing "profound regret." The 82-year-old had been expected to visit on Tuesday.

China's government, which has been known to pressure countries against hosting the Dalai Lama, had warned against the Botswana visit.

The Dalai Lama's statement says he thanked Botswana's president and government "for their unwavering principled stand to welcome him to their country, despite overwhelming pressure not to do so."

The statement also says that "during the past few weeks, His Holiness has found that carrying out his activities has left him unusually tired." It says doctors have warned against long journeys.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video