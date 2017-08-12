More Politics News

Kuwait arrests 12 'terrorists' with alleged ties to Iran

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 5:32 AM

KUWAIT CITY

Kuwait's Interior Ministry says 12 men with links to a terrorist group associated with Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard have been arrested.

The ministry said in a statement late Friday that the men were among a group of 26 who had received prison sentences from Kuwait's Supreme Court in June but they refused to turn themselves in. They were accused of weapons possession and planning "hostile actions" inside Kuwait.

One Iranian man was tried in absentia and the rest are Kuwaiti nationals. Four men remained at large.

The case spurred Kuwait to shutter the Iranian cultural mission and reduce the number of Iranian diplomats stationed there last month, deepening a rift between the Gulf Arab states and Tehran.

The government says the terror group was uncovered in 2015.

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

