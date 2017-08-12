A PAC-3 interceptor is deployed in the compound of a garrison of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Konan, Kochi prefecture, Japan, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Japan started deploying land-based Patriot interceptors after North Korea threatened to send ballistic missiles flying over western Japan and landing near Guam. The Defense Ministry said Friday the PAC-3 surface-to-air interceptors are being deployed at four locations - Hiroshima, Kochi, Shimane and Ehime.
Xi calls for calm after Trump says US is 'locked and loaded'

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 5:26 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for cool-headedness over escalating tensions between the U.S. and North Korea in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, urging both sides to avoid words or actions that could worsen the situation.

Saturday's call came after Trump unleashed a slew of fresh threats against North Korea on Friday, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that he "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies.

Trump has pushed China to pressure North Korea to halt a nuclear weapons program that is nearing the capability of targeting the U.S. But China says it alone can't compel Pyongyang to end its nuclear and missile programs.

