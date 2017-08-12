Supporters of President Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate in Kikuyu Town , Kenya, after he was declared the winner of the presidential election, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Kenya's election commission announced Friday that President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claimed the vote was rigged.
2 killed in Kenya protests after president wins 2nd term

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 3:43 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenyan police say they have shot and killed two people during riots by opposition supporters after President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in national elections.

Leonard Katana, a regional police commander, said Saturday that the deaths occurred on the outskirts of Kisumu, a city where opposition leader Raila Odinga has strong support. Katana says another five people were injured by gunfire in Kisumu.

Also Saturday, Kenyan police opened fire to disperse opposition protesters who blocked roads and set up burning barricades in a slum in Nairobi, the capital. An Associated Press photographer saw police firing live rounds in the Mathare area.

Kenyatta on Friday appealed for unity after the Kenyan election commission announced results following several days of vote-counting. Odinga has alleged that the election was rigged.

