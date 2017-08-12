More Politics News

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 2:59 AM

WASHINGTON

Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" — National security adviser H.R. McMaster; former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" — McMaster; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mike Mullen

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" — CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta

___

CNN's "State of the Union" — Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo.; Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich.; former National Intelligence Director James Clapper

