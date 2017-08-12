35 children die in north Indian hospital in 3 days

In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 photo, a man holds the lifeless body of his child outside Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Parents of at least 35 children who have died in the hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward. District Magistrate Rajiv Rautela said Saturday the deaths of the children being treated for different ailments were due to natural causes. He denied that the lack of oxygen led to their deaths. AP Photo)