Puget Sound air quality burn ban lifted

After nearly two weeks of wildfire haze around Puget Sound, incoming cleaner air has prompted the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency to lift a burn ban that included charcoal barbecue grills.
The agency says the air quality burn ban was lifted Friday afternoon for King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.
The agency says air quality levels were in the moderate or good categories Friday and that smoke from British Columbia, Canada wildfires was expected to blow east for the next couple weeks.
The notice had prohibited use of charcoal barbecues, campfires and bonfires.
Comments