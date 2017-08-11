War of Words: North Korea vs. Donald Trump

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2017, file photo, a man watches a television screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Train Station in Seoul, South Korea. Trump's recent invocation of "fire and fury" in response to North Korea's nuclear weapons program had a familiar ring to it. It's the kind of dramatic rhetoric that North Korea regularly uses in its public statements. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo