The Latest: Venezuelan mastermind of failed assault captured

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 7:50 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's ongoing political crisis (all times local):

7:40 p.m.

Venezuela's defense minister says that security forces have captured the mastermind of a failed assault on a military base a week ago.

Former national guard Capt. Juan Caguaripano was captured in Caracas along with an active-duty soldier who allegedly collaborated with a small group of civilians and former officers that last Saturday raided a major military base in Valencia and walked off with a cache of weapons.

Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino called the arrests a "major blow to the fascist terrorism put in place by the Venezuelan right-wing in the past few months" of anti-government protests.

Last Saturday's attack left two people dead and came after Caguaripano, who went into exile after denouncing Maduro in 2014, released in a video in which he stood before a group of heavily-armed men in fatigues and called on the armed forces to rebel.

