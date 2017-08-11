Physician gets prison for phony hospice certifications

A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to 39 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $2 million in restitution to the federal Medicare program.
Dr. Nathaniel Brown of Cleveland pleaded guilty in January to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, admitting he certified patients as terminally ill and thus appropriate for hospice care, when in fact those patients were not terminally ill. He was sentenced Thursday in Oxford.
Brown, who was the medical director of two Mississippi hospices received $47,750 in payments by check, plus additional cash.
Those hospices, in turn are alleged to have received $1.94 million in inappropriate payments from Medicare.
Hospice owner Sandra Livingston pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to three years in prison and $1.1 million in restitution.
