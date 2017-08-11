Army: Exhumed remains don't match 19th century Indian child

FILE – In this May 10, 2016, file photo, Yufna Soldier Wolf, center, of the Northern Arapaho, with tribal elders, Mark Soldier Wolf, left, and Crawford White Sr., right, holds pictures of the three Arapaho children buried at the Carlisle Indian School, now the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., during a meeting to begin negotiations to repatriate remains of the 10 children on the Rosebud Reservation in Rosebud, S.D. Experts made final preparations Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, to exhume bodies of three Native American children named Little Plume, Horse and Little Chief who died about 135 years ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania, and return the bodies to Wyoming. The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, File Charles Fox