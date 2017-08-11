More Politics News

Texas home health agency gets 75 years in prison for fraud

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:58 PM

HOUSTON

The operator of a Houston home health agency has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for a $13 million Medicare fraud scheme.

A federal judge in Houston sentenced Marie Neba on Friday. The 53-year-old Sugar Land, Texas, woman was co-owner with her husband and nursing director of Fiango Home Healthcare. Trial evidence showed Neba used the proceeds from fraudulent Medicare claims to pay kickbacks to patient recruiters for referring Medicare beneficiaries to her agency.

So far, four other co-defendants have entered guilty pleas to charges arising from the federal probe. One of them, Neba's husband and agency co-owner Ebong Tilong, will be sentenced Oct. 13 for three counts each of conspiracy, healthcare fraud and taking and giving healthcare kicks.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video