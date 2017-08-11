Maryland man who killed wife gets life sentence

A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife in a failed murder-suicide attempt has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
A Frederick County circuit court judge handed down the sentence Thursday to 52-year-old Robert Glen Laudick of Mount Airy. The Frederick News-Post reports Laudick pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September, as well as third-degree sex offense and possession of child pornography.
Laudick shot his wife in 2015, a day after she spoke on his behalf at a bail hearing related to allegations that he had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl. Deputies found Donna Laudick dead and Robert Laudick with a gunshot wound.
The newspaper reports Laudick will be able to request a parole board hearing after serving 15 years, but the judge said he wouldn't likely be released.
Comments