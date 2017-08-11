More Politics News

Maryland man who killed wife gets life sentence

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:52 PM

FREDERICK, Md.

A Maryland man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife in a failed murder-suicide attempt has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

A Frederick County circuit court judge handed down the sentence Thursday to 52-year-old Robert Glen Laudick of Mount Airy. The Frederick News-Post reports Laudick pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in September, as well as third-degree sex offense and possession of child pornography.

Laudick shot his wife in 2015, a day after she spoke on his behalf at a bail hearing related to allegations that he had sexually abused a 15-year-old girl. Deputies found Donna Laudick dead and Robert Laudick with a gunshot wound.

The newspaper reports Laudick will be able to request a parole board hearing after serving 15 years, but the judge said he wouldn't likely be released.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video