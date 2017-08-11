President Donald Trump gestures while speaking following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking following his meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

More Politics News

Trump says he's considering military response to Venezuela

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:27 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he's considering possible military action against Venezuela in response to President Nicolas Maduro's power grab.

Trump tells reporters at his New Jersey golf course Friday that he's "not going to rule out" a military option."

He adds that it's "certainly something that we could pursue."

Trump has been blasting Maduro's moves to consolidate power, describing him as a "dictator."

The Trump administration has issued a series of sanctions against Maduro and more than two dozen current and former Venezuelan officials.

But a military intervention would be an extraordinary escalation in response.

  Comments  

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe 1:56

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe
Trump says US 0:34

Trump says US "locked and loaded" if North Korea attacks Guam
In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada 1:35

In light of Trump era policies, immigrants attempt to leave U.S. for Canada

View More Video