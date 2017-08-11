More Politics News

Prosecutor clears officer who killed burglary suspect

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 6:06 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Authorities have cleared a police officer in North Carolina who killed a burglary suspect in May.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Friday that Cary police officer Andre Lopez was justified in using deadly force against 22-year-old Shaquian Johnson.

A woman called 911 early on May 28 to report she and her granddaughter were hiding from an intruder. Responding officers saw a man running from the home and later found Johnson going through a vehicle.

Lopez told investigators he heard a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash before firing.

Freeman's report says a gun stolen from a vehicle earlier that night was found near Johnson, and tests determined Johnson had fired it. Johnson was shot twice in the face, once in his left arm and once in his back.

