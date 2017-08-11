Chicago to pitch add $269 million to schools 2018 budget

Chicago Public Schools has unveiled a $5.7 billion budget that relies on a nearly $270 million infusion of cash from city coffers.
However, a spokesman from Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel couldn't say where in the city's budget the money would come from.
Chicago schools CEO Forrest Claypool said Friday officials are in conversations with the city about the source of the funds. He added the main focus of district officials is getting funding from Springfield.
In addition to funds from the city, the CPS budget assumes the district will get all the money in a Democratic school funding bill that Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed. The governor said the bill amounted to a bailout of Chicago schools.
Chicago officials say the 243-page budget document will serve as only a framework for the eventual fiscal 2018 budget."
